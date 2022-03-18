Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.22. 14,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 551,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

