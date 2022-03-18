Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $750,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

