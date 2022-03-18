Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 108 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.40) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. 4,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

