Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.