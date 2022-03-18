CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.18.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

