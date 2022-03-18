Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 50.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.