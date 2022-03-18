Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMMB. Aegis assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CMMB stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $837,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

