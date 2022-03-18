Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $160.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $131.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $128.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.