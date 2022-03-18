Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 589,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.56. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

