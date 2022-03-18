Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of CVX opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $311.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.