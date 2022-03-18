Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $160.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.