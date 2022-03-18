Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $84.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CHWY traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $42.24. 2,697,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,112.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

