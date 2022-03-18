China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of ZNH opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.35. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.
About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.