China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ZNH opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.35. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

