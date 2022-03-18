China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global cut their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE CYD opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

