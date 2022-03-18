China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global cut their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
NYSE CYD opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.