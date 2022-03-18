Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,563.55 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,483.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,683.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

