Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Trading Up 23.7%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $991.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.
About Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiyoda (CHYCY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.