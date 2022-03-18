Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

CHH stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.57. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,041,000 after purchasing an additional 262,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

