Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 12-Month High at $212.10

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $212.10 and last traded at $211.96, with a volume of 85070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.55 and a 200 day moving average of $191.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

