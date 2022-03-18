CIBC Raises Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.50 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.61.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$20.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.50. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (Get Rating)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.