Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,213 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,684. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. Ciena has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

