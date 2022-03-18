CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 77,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

