CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CMCT opened at $7.84 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.53.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Equities analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

