Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Citi Trends updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $311.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $186,879. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.