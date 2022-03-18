Citigroup Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $84.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of AA stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alcoa will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

