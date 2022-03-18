Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. owned 0.23% of Citizens & Northern worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 13.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

