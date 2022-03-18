Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

AlphaValue cut shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNYGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clariant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

CLZNY stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

About Clariant (Get Rating)

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.