Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

CLVT stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

