Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.98. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 65,143 shares.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

