Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Craig L. Kauffman Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.13 per share, for a total transaction of $11,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.56 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

