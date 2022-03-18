Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of COGT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 117,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,771. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.91. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $8,600,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000.

About Cogent Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.