Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of COGT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 117,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,771. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.91. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Cogent Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
