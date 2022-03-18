Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.74

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.74 and last traded at C$22.75, with a volume of 8157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.94.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:BDGI)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.