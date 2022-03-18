Colliers Securities Weighs in on Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Superior Drilling Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

