Comerica Bank Cuts Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NOW worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

