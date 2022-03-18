Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of uniQure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

