Comerica Bank Sells 1,334 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Standard Motor Products worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 126.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 214.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.