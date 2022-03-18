Comerica Bank Sells 254 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

FIW opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

