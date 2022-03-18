Comerica Bank Sells 702 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 373,263 shares during the last quarter.

IGF stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

