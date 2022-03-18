Comerica Bank Sells 719 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kaman were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $42.14 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

