Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $99.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Comerica by 121,471.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Comerica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

