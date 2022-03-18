Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

