Comparing CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CNFinance alerts:

This table compares CNFinance and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.77 $16.64 million $0.59 5.93 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.96 $3.62 billion $14.41 12.30

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03% Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CNFinance and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73

CNFinance currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $321.42, indicating a potential upside of 81.37%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than CNFinance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats CNFinance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.