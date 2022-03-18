Comparing Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47% QCR 32.90% 15.60% 1.70%

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic First Bancorp and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A QCR 0 0 1 0 3.00

QCR has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.71 $25.18 million $0.33 15.76 QCR $300.58 million 2.96 $98.90 million $6.21 9.15

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QCR beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

