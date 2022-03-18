Comparing Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) & Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $5.95 billion 3.06 $2.43 billion $2.18 7.37 Scully Royalty $44.37 million 2.96 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Risk and Volatility

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 41.52% 12.96% 0.72% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 8 5 0 2.38 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $185.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,055.36%. Scully Royalty has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 857.06%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment develops corporate and capital market products for the rest of the bank and the savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment handles customers located in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The Group Functions and Others segment consists of centralized business support units and the product areas group lending and payments, and group savings. The company was founded by Eduard Ludendorff on October 28, 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About Scully Royalty (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merkanti Holding segment comprises of regulated specialty trade finance and merchant banking businesses. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

