Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CNDT. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 689,259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Conduent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 411,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Conduent by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101,003 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 306,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.