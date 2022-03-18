CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CONMED by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.43. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39. CONMED has a 52-week low of $117.62 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

