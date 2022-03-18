Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

