Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target Cut to €110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. HSBC upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.