ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.39

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ContourGlobal stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.08. ContourGlobal has a 52-week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.73).

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

