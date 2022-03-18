ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.39

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ContourGlobal stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.08. ContourGlobal has a 52-week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.73).
