Contrasting Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) & Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conagra Brands and Real Good Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.38 $1.30 billion $2.28 14.06 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Conagra Brands and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 1 9 1 0 2.00 Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Conagra Brands currently has a consensus price target of $35.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.07%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 9.82% 12.75% 4.90% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Real Good Food on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment consists of branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment consists of branded food products in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses on branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

