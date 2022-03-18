Contrasting EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) & CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A CoreCard 18.73% 21.42% 16.52%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EverCommerce and CoreCard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 0 2 10 0 2.83 CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00

EverCommerce presently has a consensus target price of 20.58, suggesting a potential upside of 63.36%. CoreCard has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.48%. Given EverCommerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than CoreCard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverCommerce and CoreCard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreCard $48.25 million 5.66 $9.04 million $1.03 30.63

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than EverCommerce.

Summary

CoreCard beats EverCommerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc. provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CoreCard (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

